Phil Collins’ Legal Team Prevails in Cutting Out Ex-Wife’s ‘Outrageous’ Hygiene Claims From Lawsuit

WENN/Johnny Louis

Orianne Cevey, who has been at war with the ‘Another Day in Paradise’ hitmaker over his Miami estate, has recently alleged that he rarely washed and was impotent.

–

Orianne Cevey’s “outrageous” claims about Phil Collins‘ hygiene and mental health will be struck from their ongoing lawsuit.

The former couple is at war over the “In the Air Tonight” singer’s Miami estate and on Wednesday, December 2, their lawyers appeared for a hearing via Zoom to discuss the “scandalous” allegations Orianne recently made, including that the 69-year-old musician rarely washed and was impotent.

Phil’s lawyer Brandon Carrington said: “These are outrageous statements that I’m not going to repeat.”

He insisted the allegations were irrelevant to the legal battle over the house and requested they be struck with prejudice, which the judge agreed to.

The judge also ruled that Orianne should sit for a deposition, but it is unlikely that will take place in January (21).

The “Another Day in Paradise” hitmaker and his team had previously alleged his ex-wife had made the claims in an attempt at extortion.

And their motion to strike the claims from the suit said: “They are scandalous, scurrilous, unethical and, for the most part, patently false or grossly exaggerated.”

“These false and scandalous allegations are again included only so that they can be delivered by defendants to the media to try to damage Phil Collins’ reputation in an effort to extort money.”

The couple – who share teenage sons Matthew and Nicholas – were initially married from 1999 to 2008 and after they split, Orianne went on to marry Charles Mejjati, before reuniting with Collins in 2015.

In her court documents, Orianne claimed that before they reunited, Phil told her he would give her half of their new home if she divorced Charles and gave up her stake in their $20 million (£15 million) Miami estate. She has accused him of going back on the promise.

Orianne secretly married Thomas Bates, 31, a month after splitting from Phil this summer, and while the drummer initially tried to evict the pair, they have now reached an agreement that the couple will move out of the house in January and it is now up for sale.