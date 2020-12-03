Peter St. Onge: We need to reset Canadian health care

Article content continued

It’s high time to do what’s required to address this situation. The problems stemming from the lack of beds reverberate throughout health care. Access to mental health services and to many surgical procedures has been severely compromised, which should be unacceptable. Despite consistently high spending over the years, the capacity of our health-care system remains mediocre. It seems simply unable to mobilize itself in order to respond to big increases in demand.

There are a number of reasons for this: inflexible “global” budget techniques; Kafkaesque administrative inflexibility; restrictive licensing of health professionals and rigid regulations about what different people can and cannot do; and, finally, the near-prohibition of private care. All these factors have long starved the system, not just of baseline capacity to treat Canadians quickly in normal times, but also and especially of the ability to quickly expand capacity during a serious crisis. These failings put us on a knife’s edge when the pandemic did finally strike.

The good news is that there are solutions. Better yet, they are well-known. For example, we can use “activity-based” funding of hospitals, which, unlike a model based on historical budgets, encourages the provision of care and treatment of more patients.

We can decentralize and de-bureaucratize the health-care system in order to give administrators the tools they need to allocate resources and personnel more effectively. Making full use of existing resources by expanding the scope of practice of nurse-practitioners and pharmacists could also lead to substantial savings. After all, they cost less than doctors. Encouraging telemedicine, which the pandemic exposed many of us to for the first time, is another promising avenue.