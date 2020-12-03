Paul George talks Clippers blowing 3-1 lead to Nuggets

No NBA team faced a more disappointing end to their season than the Los Angeles Clippers, as they gave up a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets despite leading by double digits in the second half of several of the eventual losses. For a team that clearly had championship aspirations, it was a humiliating exit and nobody took more heat than Paul George, who failed to step up as Kawhi’s no. 2.

George appeared on the “All The Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes and opened up about the Clippers’ monumental collapse, saying the team failed to adjust because they still expected to win the series even as they began losing games.

“It was tough, because we were confident,” George said. “We went up 3-1, we felt like, we’re going to win the next one. We lost. We [were] like, cool, we’re up 3-2, we gonna win the next one. We lost. But during that whole process, we never worked on adjustments. We never worked on what to do differently. We just literally having the same s–t happen over and over again. It started to play a trick on you like, man, what’s going on?”

It’s a surprisingly honest assessment of the series, as George is openly admitting that the Clippers chose to stick with their gameplan rather than try and make adjustments when it became clear the Nuggets had figured out how to shrink leads in the second half. As a result, the Clippers became a laughing stock in the league, having to watch their cross-town rivals win a championship while they began planning how to avoid a similar fate this upcoming season.