Opinion: The cost of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy continues to grow

CEWS is not just expensive, it could actually delay the recovery. Under current rules, as business revenues recover to pre-pandemic levels, their CEWS payments automatically decline. For a typical retail business, a $1,000 increase in revenues now means a reduction in CEWS payments of about $320. That’s a 32 per cent tax rate on revenues that struggling businesses must pay, in addition to their normal business taxes. It’s a “welfare wall” businesses must climb as they grow their businesses this year and next.

Other countries have recognized the problems with their pandemic wage subsidies and have made reforms. The United States offered similar support in the spring through the Paycheck Protection Program, albeit only to smaller businesses. Researchers found it had virtually no impact on employment, and it has since been wound up. Ireland and Australia operated similar wage subsidies in the early months of the pandemic. Both countries reduced subsidies and tightened eligibility in September and, unlike Canada, they have stuck to the plan. The result is programs that are more cost-effective and better targeted to the hardest-hit businesses.

Most European countries do not offer general wage subsidies to businesses at all. Instead, they offer “job retention” schemes that encourage employers to put workers on short hours instead of laying them off. That targets assistance to the jobs that are most at risk, exactly as Canada should be doing.

A few weeks ago, Finance Minister Freeland praised the European approach, calling it “something that Canada should be paying a lot of attention to.” Will something like it be coming to Canada soon?

Michael Smart is a professor of economics at the University of Toronto and co-director of FinancesoftheNation.ca.