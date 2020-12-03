One prospect to watch for every MLB team in 2021

Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire

Bukauskas was a first round pick of the Astros that moved to Phoenix in the high profile trade that sent Diamondbacks’ ace Zack Greinke to Houston. Early in his professional career the righty was having no issue validating his high draft status, as during his first two seasons he easily breezed through the lower levels of the Astros system. Things took a turn in AA in 2019, however. In 20 games for Houston’s affiliate in Corpus Christi he was struggling, pitching to a 5.25 ERA in 85.2 innings, and that number went up even higher after the trade. His strikeout numbers have always been off the charts, and even were during his difficult season in ’19, leading some to believe he’d be better off in the bullpen long term. The Diamondbacks haven’t resorted to that line of thinking though, and plan to give Bukauskas every opportunity to reestablish himself as a top starting pitching prospect in ’21 with the hope of seeing him at Chase Field before year’s end.