NRL news, Gareth Widdop’s $1.2 million salary sacrifice for NRL return

Former NRL star Gareth Widdop could become the NRL’s biggest bargain buy after being forced to slash his asking price by a whopping two thirds in order to secure a club for the 2021 season.

The Daily Telegraph reports, the former Dragons star is now on the NRL open market for a cut-price $300,000 a season.

That’s a huge $600,000 downgrade from the approximately $900,000 a season deal he’s on with Warrington in the English Super League for the next two season.

It is understood Widdop had hoped to earn around $550,000 to $600,000 a season in the NRL as first reported by WWOS, but with interest at a minimal due to salary cap pressure at this time of the year, the English star has been forced to re-package himself.

Gareth Widdop (Getty)

He has been shopped to the Sharks, Cowboys, Dragons and Roosters but all have knocked him back due to cap constraints, according to News Corp.

There’s a hope that his new asking price might spark renewed interest to sign a veteran of the game with years of experience.

Currently, the former England and Great Britain international has returned to Sydney and is in hotel quarantine.

Widdop’s wife, Carley, and his family, shifted back to Australia from England eight months ago and he now wants to return to be close to his three children.