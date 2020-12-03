Noah Cyrus Is ”Mortified” After Using Racially Insensitive Word

Earlier this week, Harry defended himself against Candace’s critiques of his Vogue cover. The “Adore You” singer reclaimed the phrase and used it as a caption for his new Variety photos, writing, “Bring back manly men.”

Several celebs backed him, including Tan France, Olivia Wilde, Jameela Jamil and surprisingly Logan Paul, who said, “What is ‘manly’ to you? What does it mean? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what you’re wearing?”

Zach Braff chimed in to say, “Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the f–k you want to be.”

And, naturally, Harry’s mum “absolutely” supported him and agrees that people should be able to wear whatever they like. “I think maybe I had something to do with it,” his mother Anne Twist said the British daytime show Lorraine. “I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which [Gemma] hated, but Harry always embraced.”

Both Harry and Noah are nominated at the 2021 Grammy Awards. See the full list of nominees.