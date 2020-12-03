Nikki Bella Prays ‘COVID-19 Is Under Control’ as She Envisions Fall 2021 Wedding

Instagram

In a new episode of ‘The Bellas’ podcast, the former wrestler also gushes about bringing her family to Napa Valley from Phoenix, Arizona, saying she and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev are ‘on cloud nine.’

–

Nikki Bella has one particular season in mind for her dream wedding. Having been engaged to Artem Chigvintsev for around one year, the “Total Bellas” star admitted that she and her pro dancer fiance are planning to tie the knot in the fall of 2021, and is praying that COVID-19 has come under control by that time.

The 36-year-old TV personality opened up more about her wedding plans in the Wednesday, December 2 episode of “The Bellas” podcast. “Our goal is to get married in the fall. Fall 2021. So we’re praying that COVID is under control, we are masks-free, or we figure out a way how to do it,” she told her twin sister, Brie Bella.

“We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love, light,” she continued explaining. “I would love November. The end of November would be my goal. Wouldn’t that be beautiful? And I’ve always wanted a wedding like that, like that time of year and that look.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the former wrestler also talked about her move from Phoenix, Arizona to Napa Valley with her fiance and their 4-month-old son Matteo. “[We] are now officially Napa residents. And I have to say, we both have been just in heaven. We’ve driven around, we’ve done a lot of walking and both Artem and I are like, ‘This is home,’ ” she raved.

Noting that she and her family are currently living in a rental while their future house is still under construction, Nikki spilled, “We went in [to our home] and he had the mirrorball trophy and I was, like, ‘Artem, this is our first home together. A home that we’re gonna completely gut and we’re coming together with the ideas and we’re making it ours.’ ” She further shared, “We were just like, ‘I can’t believe this is home. This is, like, amazing.’ We’re just on cloud 9.”

<br />

Nikki got engaged to Artem in November 2019. The two welcomed their first child together on July 31, just a day before Brie gave birth to her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. Nikki was previously engaged to wrestler-turned-movie star John Cena. They called it quits for good in 2018.