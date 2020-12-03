Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Have a Candid Talk About Their Future

While away in Flagstaff, the topic of wills and parenthood plans came up once more. Brie asked the expectant couple, “Have you guys ever talked about how you guys want to raise Matteo?”

Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) piled on by asking, “Do you guys have a will and everything?”

Once Nikki assured the Total Bellas family that she had an updated will, mom Kathy Colace advised the twosome to look for “the worst-case scenario” in order to be prepared.

She pondered aloud, “If the worst thing happens, what needs to happen?”

Thus, Kathy asked what would happen to Matteo if Nikki and Artem broke up.

“I mean, Matteo would come with me because I’m the mother,” the Belle Radici co-founder stated.

Artem didn’t necessarily love this answer and went on to highlight Nikki’s frequent travel for work.

“You’re always busy, always on the phone,” he said in a tongue-in-cheek way. “I feel like, actually, I’ll probably be more suitable…”