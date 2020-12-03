NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Chiefs, Steelers, Saints in Week 13

It’s still a little early to be thinking about NFL teams clinching playoff spots, but there are actually three clubs that can do that in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

The Chiefs, Steelers and Saints all have paths to clinching playoff berths in Week 13. Kansas City and Pittsburgh actually have ways to clinch their division crowns, too, as they battle for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Each team’s scenario is mostly dependent on a win and some help with still four regular-season weeks to go after this one.

Below are all the NFL playoff clinching scenarios for the three teams that have chances to stamp their postseason status in Week 13, followed by a complete playoff picture.

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 13

Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

(vs. Broncos)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

Chiefs win AND Raiders loss or tie OR Chiefs tie AND Raiders loss

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

Chiefs win OR Chiefs tie AND Ravens loss or tie AND Colts loss OR Chiefs tie AND Raiders tie AND Ravens loss or tie AND Colts tie OR Chiefs tie AND Raiders tie AND Dolphins loss AND Colts loss or tie OR Chiefs tie AND Raiders tie AND Dolphins loss AND Ravens loss or tie OR Chiefs tie AND Dolphins loss AND Ravens loss or tie AND Colts tie OR Raiders loss AND Ravens loss AND Colts loss

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0)

(vs. Washington)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

Steelers win AND Browns loss AND Steelers clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over CLE​

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

Steelers win or tie OR Raiders loss or tie OR Dolphins loss or tie OR Colts loss or tie

New Orleans Saints (9-2)

(at Falcons)

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

Saints win AND Bears loss or tie OR Saints tie AND Bears loss AND Vikings loss AND 49ers loss or tie OR Saints tie AND Bears loss AND Vikings loss AND Cardinals loss or tie

NFL playoff picture 2021

Seed Team Record Clinched 1. Pittsburgh Steelers 11-0 N/a 2. Kansas City Chiefs 10-1 N/a 3. Tennessee Titans 8-3 N/a 4. Buffalo Bills 8-3 N/a 5. Cleveland Browns 8-3 N/a 6. Miami Dolphins 7-4 N/a 7. Indianapolis Colts 7-4 N/a

In the hunt: Raiders (6-5), Ravens (6-5), Patriots (5-6)

Seed Team Record Clinched 1. New Orleans Saints 9-2 N/a 2. Seattle Seahawks 8-3 N/a 3. Green Bay Packers 8-3 N/a 4. New York Giants 4-7 N/a 5. Los Angeles Rams 7-4 N/a 6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-5 N/a 7. Arizona Cardinals 6-5 N/a

In the hunt: Vikings (5-6), Bears (5-6), 49ers (5-6), Washington (4-7)