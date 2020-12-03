‘New rules’ for SEC could follow example set by Wyoming, says Hester Peirce By Cointelegraph

‘New rules’ for SEC could follow example set by Wyoming, says Hester Peirce
Hester Peirce, commissioner for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and best known by the affectionate nickname “Crypto Mom,” says the regulator may not be able to get by if it simply incorporatesng digital assets into its existing regulatory framework.
In an interview with Santander (MC:) Bank Managing Director John Whelan for the ‘ in the Enterprise – Asia Pacific’ online conference today, Peirce said the SEC could learn from other approaches on regulating crypto, specifically citing Wyoming as an “extremely progressive” regulator. The state’s banking board approved charters for crypto firms like Avanti and Kraken in October.
