Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden Christmas films and TV shows on the streaming service

It’s officially time to get into the Christmas spirit now that December is here.

There’s no better way to do that than by cosying up on the sofa with a cup of something warm to watch something festive on television.

Netflix, as ever, has you sorted.

The streaming service has a huge list of Christmas content at your disposal, most of which are hidden away within its exhaustive library of films and TV shows.

If you’re frustrated by the options featured on your timeline, which are usually based on the titles you have previously viewed or added to your watchlist, don’t worry – there is a way of sourcing other festive films to watch.

There are actually thousands of codes on hand to make searching the streaming service’s library much easier, and some of these are dedicated to the Christmas season.

Watch more

The codes correlate to extremely specific genres, including “Romantic Christmas Films” right through to “Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s”.

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

To visit each genre’s webpage, all you need to do is input the respective code into your web browser after the following address: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

It is worth noting that this only works on the website, and won’t be available on phones, NOW TV boxes or the Amazon Firestick.