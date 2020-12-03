NBA Youngboy: ‘Fighting Doesn’t Make You A Real Man, Killing DOES’!!

Bradley Lamb
Rapper NBA Youngboy is expecting two children (his 9th and 10th) in the coming weeks, and one is by Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Yaya. Today the rapper is trending for his words, not his actions, has learned.

According to the New Orleans rapper, you become a “real” man when you murder someone in cold blood.

Listen:

