NBA Youngboy: ‘Fighting Doesn’t Make You A Real Man, Killing DOES’!!

Rapper NBA Youngboy is expecting two children (his 9th and 10th) in the coming weeks, and one is by Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Yaya. Today the rapper is trending for his words, not his actions, has learned.

According to the New Orleans rapper, you become a “real” man when you murder someone in cold blood.

Listen:

NBA Youngboy, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Between 2015 and 2017, Gaulden released eight independent mixtapes, and steadily garnered a cult following through his work.

In late 2017, NBA was signed to Atlantic Records, who distributed two additional mixtapes. In January 2018, Gaulden released the single “Outside Today”, which peaked at number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

The song was the lead single for his debut studio album Until Death Call My Name (2018) which peaked at number 7 on the US Billboard 200. His follow up singles included “Valuable Pain”, “Slime Belief”, and “Genie”.

Gaulden’s first chart-topping project was AI YoungBoy 2 (2019), which debuted and peaked at number one on the Billboard 200. It included the singles “Self Control”, “Slime Mentality” and “Make No Sense”. Gaulden also collaborated with the late rapper Juice Wrld on “Bandit”, which became his first top-ten single.

In April 2020, he released his sixteenth mixtape 38 Baby 2, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Later that year, Gaulden released his second studio album Top (2020) which became his third chart topping album in less than one year