NBA Youngboy Dumps Pregnant Yaya Mayweather; New 18 Yr Old GF! (Pics)

NBA Youngboy is no longer with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya Mayweather, even though she’s 8 months pregnant with his child, has learned.

NBA Youngboy and Yaya are expecting a child together in another month. The child will be 21 year old NBA Youngboy’s 9th child – and Yaya’s first.

But NBA has already moved on to a new woman – an 18 year old Instagram model named Jazlyn.

Here are pics of NBA’s new bae:

Yaya has taken a public licking since the break up, but the pregnant teen isn’t doing too badly as she has moved back in with her billionaire father, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Yaya is now trying her best to hold her head high and enjoy her pregnancy. She also posted a picture of herself on IG yesterday.

The break up, however, may be the least of Yaya’s troubles as she is still facing prison time for an alleged stabbing incident involving NBA Youngboy and another woman.

Earlier this year she was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, one of NBA Youngboy’s baby’s mothers who was visiting him in his home.

come to think of it….maybe this break up is truly for the best.

