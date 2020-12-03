NBA Youngboy Dumps Pregnant Yaya Mayweather; New 18 Yr Old GF! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

NBA Youngboy is no longer with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya Mayweather, even though she’s 8 months pregnant with his child, has learned.

NBA Youngboy and Yaya are expecting a child together in another month. The child will be 21 year old NBA Youngboy’s 9th child – and Yaya’s first.

But NBA has already moved on to a new woman – an 18 year old Instagram model named Jazlyn.

Here are pics of NBA’s new bae:

