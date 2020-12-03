NBA schedule release: Here are the Opening Night, Christmas Day games for 2020-21 season

Ready or not, a new season is coming soon.

The NBA has released its schedule for the first three days of the 2020-21 season. Opening Night features Kevin Durant going up against his former team and a battle for Los Angeles between the Clippers and reigning champion Lakers. There will be five games spread out across Christmas Day for maximum basketball consumption, so make sure you get some sleep the night before.

MORE: NBA’s Zion Williamson obsession draws critics over Christmas Day game

NBA schedule 2021

Complete game and broadcast schedules for the first half of the season will be revealed on Friday, Dec. 4. The league will announce the first and second halves of the schedule separately in order to maintain flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a tentative breakdown of 2020-21 NBA calendar:

Preseason games: Dec. 11-19, 2020

Dec. 11-19, 2020 First half of regular season: Dec. 22, 2020-March 4, 2021

Dec. 22, 2020-March 4, 2021 All-Star break: March 5-10, 2021

March 5-10, 2021 Second half of regular season: March 11-May 16, 2021

March 11-May 16, 2021 Play-in tournament: May 18-21, 2021

May 18-21, 2021 NBA playoffs: May 22-July 22, 2021

Tuesday, Dec. 22 (Opening Night)

(All times Eastern)

Game Time National TV Warriors vs. Nets 7 p.m. TNT Clippers vs. Lakers 10 p.m. TNT

Wednesday, Dec. 23

(All times Eastern)

Game Time National TV Bucks vs. Celtics 7:30 p.m. TNT Mavericks vs. Suns 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

(All times Eastern)