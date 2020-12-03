Musicians from every country form Earth Orchestra to record unique song By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8
5/5

© . The 197 musicians who form the Earth Orchestra

2/5

By Mindy Burrows

LONDON () – For the first time in music history, 197 musicians – one from each country – have formed an orchestra, hoping to exemplify how people can transcend physical and cultural borders to come together.

The Earth Orchestra’s song “Together is Beautiful” – recorded in different locations then mixed together – and a documentary telling the stories of some of the musicians were released on Friday.

Earth Orchestra member Olgha Nk, from Cameroon, said she saw the project, which was three years in the making, as “the whole world holding hands”. Other musicians were also struck by the unifying element of the project.

In May 2019, 57 of the 197 members met at Abbey Road Studios in London to lay the groundwork for the song.

The project was overseen by BAFTA-winning composer George Fenton but many of the musicians improvised around his melodies and themes, combining musical styles and using instruments indigenous to their countries.

Romanian musician and double bass player Michael Cretu said he felt the song was exactly what the world needed right now, “more collaborations with everybody,” he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR