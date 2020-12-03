‘Multiple casualties’ after large explosion

A major incident has been declared with “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 11.22am (10.22pm AEDT) to a large explosion at the warehouse in the industrial area of Avonmouth located near Bristol, which is about 195km west of London.

“An explosion is believed to have occurred involving one of the chemical tanks at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre. A rescue operation was subsequently led by the fire service. We can confirm there have been a number of casualties,” Avon and Somerset Police said on Twitter.

People are being told to avoid the area.

Police officers attend the scene of a “large” explosion in Bristol. (AP)

The fire service said its personnel have been joined at the scene by police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

“We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site,” a fire service spokesman said.

“The incident is ongoing.”

Witness Jawad Burhan said there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and that police had closed a nearby road leading up to the warehouse, which he believed was being used as a waste centre.

“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse,” he said.

“After 10 minutes, I saw the helicopter coming and the police.”

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident.

“A cordon has been set up and we’d advise members of the public to avoid the area at this where possible to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.