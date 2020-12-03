Mother, 2 children among those displaced by apartment fire

BOSTON (AP) — A mother and her two young children were rescued Wednesday from a burning apartment building in Boston.

The Boston Fire Department tweeted photos of the woman and her children standing on a third floor balcony as smoke billowed from a brownstone in the city’s South End neighborhood.

Heavy fire knocked down. Firefighters rescued a woman and 2 children from the top floor balcony. pic.twitter.com/X4xsVGYqwq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

Firefighters raised a ladder to reach the family. Photo show the mother being escorted down the ladder while her children were carried down by firefighters.

The three were then taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

The department said the fire broke out around 8 a.m. A total of eight people and their pets were displaced. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

A great team save by the members of Ladder 4. Working together for a positive outcome, at the 2 alarm fire at 68 West Newton st. pic.twitter.com/2qxcCYnT07 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020