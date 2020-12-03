Miley Cyrus Little Sister Noah Cyrus Receives Backlash For “Nappy A** Heauxz” Comment

Chile, Miley Cyrus’ little sister Noah Cyrus was trending on the innanets today for using the phrase “nappy a** heauxz”. Noah posted a photo of Harry Styles in a dress from his recent Vogue spread, and in an attempt to support him, made people cringe at the choice of her words.

“He wears this dress better than any of you nappy a** heauxz”, Noah said in her Instagram story. Unsurprisingly, people definitely had an opinion about her using the term “nappy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Here’s what some people had to say on Twitter:

why does noah cyrus even have nappy in her vocabulary…. pic.twitter.com/WBgf3lHtSS — jiji (@chuuflrts) December 3, 2020

if noah cyrus gets on here and claims she didn’t know what “nappy hoes” meant she’s gonna have to explain what context she even learned it from lmao pic.twitter.com/e3YSeBdtpC — ✮ (@hateyouniggas) December 3, 2020

Noah Cyrus you ain’t learn from what your good sis Miley experienced on live television ? You out here saying nappy heauxx ? pic.twitter.com/bXcb5vyvyQ — nattie (@hairsdior) December 3, 2020

what noah cyrus sees when she calling us “nappy heaux” pic.twitter.com/cHKzVrdUK7 — likkle miss big (@RihIsJamaican) December 3, 2020

Harry Styles seeing his name get drag because of Noah Cyrus dumb ass. pic.twitter.com/vFNtivTqgR — (@TamaraAisha2) December 3, 2020

Although Noah didn’t directly “@” someone as the kids would say–some feel as though she’s seemingly responding to Candace Owens. Candace recently had some words regarding Harry Styles wearing a dress in his Vogue spread, and ruffled some feathers of her own.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

Candace received some backlash for her comments, but doubled down on them even more, stating “Sorry, I’m *still* not sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Owens (@realcandaceowens)

Whether Noah Cyrus’ “nappy a** heauxz” comment was directed towards Candace Owens or not, Noah has since apologized.

“I am mortified that I used a comment without knowing the context and history,” she said on her Instagram story. “But I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry. I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The post Miley Cyrus Little Sister Noah Cyrus Receives Backlash For “Nappy A** Heauxz” Comment appeared first on The Shade Room.