Massive warehouse explosion leaves multiple casualties as crews ‘search for people’ after building ripped apart

Multiple causalities have been reported following a massive explosion at a warehouse.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the horrific blast near Bristol around 11.20am on Thursday December 3.

Pictures from the blast site show a number of police officers at the serious incident, with large holes ripped into the side of the building.

Witness say ‘at least ten ambulances ’ descended on the area with a search for people underway, according to Bristol Live.

The fire service say there have been multiple causalities, however more information is currently unavailable.







Witness Jawad Burhan took a photo showing a tank that had exploded after the blast.

He told the PA news agency there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and police had closed a nearby road leading up to the building, which he believed was a waste centre.

“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse. After ten minutes I saw the helicopter coming and the police,” he said.







One said on social media “the bang was so loud” while another described how his “room shook”.

Avon Fire & Rescue Service said in a statement: “We have been called to a large explosion at 11.22am in a warehouse in Avonmouth.

“Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Kingswood and Temple are currently attending.

“We are joined by Avon and Somerset Police and Ambulance on site.

“The incident is ongoing.”

A spokeswoman told Bristol Live that they are still looking for people.

South Western Ambulance Service said it “is responding to a serious incident at premises on King’s Weston Lane, Avonmouth, Bristol.”

The service added: “We have attended with multiple resources alongside fire service and police personnel.







“For more information, please contact police quoting log 299.”

Avon and Somerset Police tweeted: “Officers are at the scene supporting response to this incident.”

Bristol Lord Mayor tweeted: “Terrible news coming from Avonmouth this lunchtime.

“My thoughts are with all those affected.”