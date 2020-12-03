Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Spotted on Rare Joint Outing

While neither Mary-Kate nor Olivier, a father of two with ex-wife Charlotte Bernard, have commented on their breakup, sources shed some light on differences that potentially spurred their split, including children and differing lifestyles.

“Mary-Kate started coming around to the idea of having a baby and thinking about it seriously,” an insider told E! News. “But Olivier was a closed book on that subject and was opposed to the idea. He felt like he had closed that chapter of his life and didn’t want to go back. She didn’t like the idea of not even being able to explore the possibility.”

Another source claimed Sarkozy is “very social,” noting he “loves attending events and being with people,” while the former child star is “more of a homebody and likes to be with the friends she is closest to.”

“She doesn’t need to be out on the social circuit,” the source explained. “She’s very focused on work and her brand. That’s more of a priority and they weren’t in line on that.”