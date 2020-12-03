Mariah Carey Is Launching A Cookie Line

Eat your heart out, Girl Scouts.
Listen, I don’t know about you, but I’d buy anything that Mariah Carey was selling. I’d even buy car insurance from her — that’s how much of a legend she is.
Well, I already have car insurance, but I’ll tell you what I don’t have: cookies with Mariah’s stamp of approval. Luckily, that’s about to change.
That’s right: Mariah is launching her own. Damn. Cookie line.
According to a press release, Mariah’s Cookies will be available to purchase December 4 — yes, that’s tomorrow — “in select markets from coast-to-coast, delivering delectable cookies directly to your door all year round.”
Mariah’s Cookies arrive in a whole boatload of flavors: Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin, and holiday flavors like White Chocolate Cranberry, Pumpkin, and Gingerbread.
The press release also mentions that Mariah’s Cookies will be available for delivery via Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and Seamless — so you don’t even have to leave your house to sink your teeth into these tasty treats.
The official website doesn’t seem to be 100% live just yet, but in the meantime check the press release to see if Mariah’s Cookies will be available in your area. And if not, don’t fret — they apparently have plans to roll out more availability early next year, too.
Of course, it’s not like I plan on ordering every box of Mariah’s Cookies…I’m just gonna keep it cool.
