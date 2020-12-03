Malcolm Turnbull on how to deal with ‘bullying China’

Malcolm Turnbull has urged the Morrison government to hold the line and “do not ever take a backward step” over a list of 14 grievances from China.

Speaking exclusively to after a fortnight of increasing tension in the Australia-China relationship, the former prime minister said, “we just need to let the temperature lower or at least do nothing to raise it ourselves”.

Accusing China of being “a bully”, the former prime minister also lashed the list of grievances handed to by an official from the Chinese embassy as “an extraordinary thing for a foreign government to do, utterly counterproductive”.

“There’s a reason why governments don’t conduct themselves in this way,” he said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

Some of Mr Turnbull’s policy decisions topped the list, including banning Huawei from the rollout of the 5G network, and foreign interference laws the embassy’s document said was “targeting China and in the absence of any evidence”.

The former prime minister insisted he had no regrets, and would not give up any of the 14 grievances to resume talks with Beijing.

“The best thing to do with a list like that is bin it. It’s not an acceptable way of doing business,” he told .

“We’re entitled to defend our sovereignty we’re entitled to ensure political decisions are taken in Australia by Australians.”

Mr Turnbull stressed Australian governments look for a “constructive, positive relationship with China” but argued trade disputes over wine, barley, beef and cotton, are “hurting Chinese importers and consumers as well”.

He urged former colleagues to hold the line.

“The one thing you can guarantee will see more bullying is if you start giving in to bullies.”

“Is this style of diplomacy increasing China’s influence around the world? No, it’s diminishing it.