LSU a historic underdog vs. Alabama

The 3-4 LSU Tigers are historic underdogs heading into Saturday’s game versus the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0).

As of Thursday afternoon, BetOnline.ag listed LSU as a 29.5-point home underdog. Per David Purdum of ESPN, no reigning national champion has been as big a long shot in the past 40 college football seasons.

Following the departures of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, and other noteworthy players who also went pro, LSU has traded losses and wins since suffering a 44-34 defeat to the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-6) in its season opener back on Sept. 26.

The Tigers fell to the Texas A,amp;M Aggies last Saturday. LSU ends the regular season versus the No. 6-ranked Florida Gators (7-1) on Dec. 12.

Alabama, meanwhile, has been as good, if not better, than expected and has comfortably sat atop the College Football Playoff rankings the past two weeks. Quarterback Mac Jones is a Heisman Trophy favorite, per ESPN, and the Crimson Tide won their first eight games of the campaign with relative ease.

‘Bama will receive an extra boost this weekend, as head coach Nick Saban expects to coach from the sideline after missing last Saturday’s blowout victory over the Auburn Tigers due to testing positive for COVID-19.