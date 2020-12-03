‘Lord of the Rings’ Series: Cynthia Addai-Robinson Joins Amazon Cast

The Lord of the Rings series’ already expansive ensemble continues to grow: Cynthia Addai-Robinson — whose credits include Arrow‘s Amanda Waller, Power and Chicago Med — has joined the Amazon Prime drama, along with 19 (!) others.

Also boarding the project are: Augustus Prew (The Morning Show, Prison Break), Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones), Maxim Baldry (Years and Years, Hollyoaks), Kip Chapman (Top of the Lake), Anthony Crum (The Wilds), Trystan Gravelle (A Discovery of Witches, The Terror), Sir Lenny Henry (Broadchurch), Thusitha Jayasundera (Humans), Fabian McCallum (You, Me and the Apocalypse), Simon Merrells (Knightfall),​ Geoff Morrell (Top of the Lake), Peter Mullan (Ozark), Lloyd Owen (You, Me and the Apocalypse), Peter Tait (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Alex Tarrant (Shortland Street), Leon Wadham (The Bad Seed), Sara Zwangobani (Home and Away), Maxine Cunliffe and Ian Blackburn.

As per usual, no character details are available for any of the roles. The series is currently in production in New Zealand.

* Roswell, New Mexico has tapped Michael Grant Terry (Bones) and Gillian Vigman (Life Sentence) to recur during Season 3 as the mayor’s son and the town’s new sheriff, respectively, our sister site reports.

* The Walking Dead Holiday Special, hosted by Chris Hardwick and featuring past and current TWD stars via video chat, will debut Sunday, Dec. 13 on streamer AMC+.

* Baroness von Sketch Show has added five bonus episodes to its final season, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 on IFC.

* OWN has acquired the rights to the WGN America drama Underground, which will re-air on OWN with new episodic cast introductions and behind-the-scenes footage, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c, per .

