It seems like just about everyone wants a piece of Logan and Jake Paul these days. Even Evander Kane wants to get in the ring with one of the brothers.

The San Jose Sharks forward was relentless in the heckling of both brothers in recent days, calling them out on Twitter, and even challenging Jake to a boxing match. Logan, who watched his brother knock out Nate Robinson over the weekend, accepted Kane’s challenge saying: “Sure, put him on the list.”

Kane, of course, was quick to respond.