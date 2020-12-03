Lenovo Data Center Group Delivers New Data Management Solutions

Article content continued

Bringing Affordable and Flexible Analytic and AI Solutions to Entry and Mid-Sized Organizations

As AI moves from the realm of research and science to delivering insights and automation for enterprises, Lenovo is focused on partnering and enabling this value for businesses of all sizes. Lenovo recently collaborated with NetApp and NVIDIA to publish a Reference Architecture for an AI training system. The architecture combines ThinkSystem SR670 servers with NVIDIA GPUs and ThinkSystem DM5000F All-Flash storage, to help take the guesswork out of optimizing an AI platform.

Lenovo’s data management portfolio, including the DM Series storage solutions, are available through Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services. Additionally, Lenovo and SAP recently announced a new OPEX private-cloud service, SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, Customer Edition also available through Lenovo TruScale.

Learn more about Lenovo’s analytics and AI solutions portfolio and breakthrough HPC and AI solutions building a smarter way forward.

1 Based on internal sizing using our Lenovo Storage Sizing Tool (LSST) comparing a DM5100F with all NVMe drives and protocol to a DM5000F with standard SAS drives and 16Gb FC.

2 https://lenovopress.com/lp1117-itic-reliability-study

3https://www.broadcom.com/products/fibre-channel-networking/switches/g720-switch

LENOVO, THINKSYSTEM and LENOVO TRUSCALE are trademarks of Lenovo. NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020, Lenovo Group Limited.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005208/en/

Contacts

Worldwide

Zeno Group, [email protected]

Ashley Kusowski, [email protected], +1 919-339-2819

EMEA

Caroline De Souza, [email protected], +44 (0)7768 080028

APAC

Shonali Chakravarty, [email protected], +91 9833059832

LATAM

Valkiria Suzuki, [email protected], +5511996563108

PRC

Na Na Luo, [email protected], +18519553701

#distro