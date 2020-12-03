Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

WENN/Instagram/JLN Photography

In related news, it’s said that the ‘Real Housewives’ alum believes she’s not doing anything wrong by hanging out with the NBA star despite knowing that he’s still married to Montana Yao.

Larsa Pippen has broken her social media silence after photos surfaced of her hanging out with married man Malik Beasley. Seemingly addressing the dating controversy, the reality TV star posted a cryptic message about misleading social media.

On Wednesday, December 2, the 46-year-old warned her followers not to trust everything they see on social media. “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, without mentioning which reports she was referring to.

Larsa’s cryptic post arrives one day after pictures emerged of her holding hands with NBA star Malik, who is still married to Instagram model Montana Yao. In a new report, it is said that the former wife of Scottie Pippen believes she wasn’t doing anything wrong by going out with the 24-year-old athlete.

A source tells E! News that the 46-year-old is aware Malik is married to Montana, but the basketball star “played it off that him and Montana were ‘having issues and ending their marriage.’ ” The so-called insider goes on defending the mother of 4, “She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him.”

Despite the backlash surrounding their relationship, “Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over,” according to the source. As to why she’s willing to take the heat with the relationship, the insider claims that “The Real Housewives of Miami” alum “likes the attention and doesn’t care how this makes her look.”

Confirming E!’s report, Hollywood Unlocked claims that Malik and Montana “have actually been separated for months and that the athlete has already started the process to get a divorce.” The site’s source adds that Larsa and Malik bonded over their pending divorces.

Meanwhile, Larsa’s son Scottie Pippen Jr. was seemingly disappointed in his mother for dating the married NBA star. The 20-year-old Vanderbilt basketball star liked several tweets that expressed support for him and blasted his mother for her selfish action that might hurt her son.

“To choose clout chasing over your own child, smh, I’m so sorry sweetheart,” one of the tweets that he liked read. He also posted on his own account, “Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.”