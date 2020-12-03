Larsa Pippen Breaks Silence On Alleged Malik Beasley Affair

Larsa Pippen has broken her silence after rumors surfaced that she is having an affair with married NBA star Malik Beasley, who is just four years older than her eldest son.

Malik is 24.

After Malik’s wife spoke out — Larsa took to Instagram Story to post the following statement:

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”  

