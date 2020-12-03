Larsa Pippen Breaks Silence On Alleged Malik Beasley Affair

Larsa Pippen has broken her silence after rumors surfaced that she is having an affair with married NBA star Malik Beasley, who is just four years older than her eldest son.

Malik is 24.

After Malik’s wife spoke out — Larsa took to Instagram Story to post the following statement:

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, took to social media to express her shock and dismay at seeing her husband out and about with Larsa.

“I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down,” Montana wrote on Instagram. “The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love ya’ll for real.” Then she stated, “Wow… I don’t even know this man… this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”