L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Sparks Debate After Issuing Stay-at-Home Order Due to COVID-19 Surge

WENN/FayesVision

The Los Angeles Mayor pleads with his city’s residents to ‘cancel everything’ after signing a new ‘Targeted Stay at Home Order’ that bans travel with a variety of exemptions.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued a new stay-at-home order amid the surge of COVID-19 case. Based on the stricter order that was released on Wednesday, December 2, travel by foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, car or public transit is prohibited, but there are exceptions.

The 12-page order also states that all public and private gatherings with people from more than one household are forbidden, but outdoor faith-based services and protests are allowed. Failure to comply with the new health order will constitute a misdemeanor subject to fines and imprisonment, according to the document.

Speaking to the public after signing the “Targeted Stay at Home Order”, Garcetti advised, “Just be smart and stay apart.” He additionally said in a video posted on his official Twitter account, “My message couldn’t be simpler: it’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it.”

“Don’t meet up with others outside your household. Don’t host a gathering. Don’t attend a gathering. And following our targeted Safer a Home order, if you’re able to stay home,” he implored. He added in the caption of the clip, “As the worst hits us, stay home as much as you can. Cancel any non-essential activities. Hunker down, L.A. We’ll get through this together.”

Some, however, were quick to notice that the newly-issued order is no different from the “Temporary Targeted Safer at Home Order” issued by the county late last week. The mayor’s deputy press secretary Harrison Wollman acknowledged the guidance has been in place for days.

“The city uploaded the most recent version of its safer-at-home order today to match the county’s current order that was enacted earlier this week,” Wollman explained. “The two orders are identical, and the process of publishing the official document on our website is a formality that occurs each time the order is revised.”

After issuing the stay-at-home order, Garcetti became trending on Twitter because many found it confusing that it’s led people to think they can’t even go for walks. “Walking on foot is prohibited? If someone needs to go outside for fresh air, it’s prohibited?” one baffled person asked.

Another reacted to the order, “So I can’t take a walk in my neighborhood but if I’m on my way to a retail store or any of the other 1000 exceptions it’s cool??? This s**t is so dumb all garcetti did was pretend to be strict then give people a million loopholes to do like literally anything.” A third critic sarcastically said, “Can someone please ask Mayor Garcetti if I’m allowed to go to bed?”

A fourth person slammed Garcetti, “LA City is shutting down except it isn’t shutting down but you better shelter in place and no Garcetti isn’t going to pay you a dime for losing your job but you will get fined $500 if you’re caught breaking the order but EDD is providing $300/week oh ya and your rent is due BYE.”

Another similarly blasted the mayor, “anyone who lives here shouldn’t be surprised by #garcetti incompetence, and rather then explaining himself he is allowing #lockdown fear to stoke why Biden wants him in his cabinet is beyond me but at least we get rid of him.”

Someone else, meanwhile, tried clear up the confusion by responding to others’ questions, “The order says not to gather with people outside your household. I’m pretty sure you can go for a walk without joining a crowd.”