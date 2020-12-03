Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal go full retro with Indoo Ki Jawani’s latest track

















Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is creating quite the buzz before it’s release. The film’s trailer received a positive response on social media and the party track Heelein Toot Gayi turned out to be quite hit as well.

Now, the makers have released yet another song from the film titled Dil Tera. In the song, the film’s leading pair Kiara and Aditya pay tribute to the golden era of Bollywood. The duo recreate the looks of Rangeela, Kashmir Ki Kali and Namak Halal in the peppy number. The entire song is an imaginary sequence, which starts off with Kiara and Aditya watching the television.

Talking about the film, Kiara plays Indoo, a small town girl who goes looking for love on dating apps. However, her life takes a major twist when she comes across a Pakistani man.