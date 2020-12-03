Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Promo Photos for Good American Shoe Line

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star brings inclusivity with her brand new shoe line, which offers a variety of numbered sizes and extended widths for feet, calves and thighs.

–

Khloe Kardashian has stripped down to her panties and shoes to promote her Good American shoe line. In some promo photos for the brand new shoe line, the reality TV star went topless while rocking black underwear and thigh-high boots in matching color.

The 36-year-old showed off her stunning physique as she stood sideways, using only her hand to cover her breasts. She pulled her hair, which was styled in a long braid, with her other hand. “Step it up. Shut it down. Shoes that support your assets, in sizes 4-14 with standard & extended widths,” read a caption accompanying the snap posted on Good American’s official Instagram page.

<br />

In another photo from the sultry photo shoot, the mother of two sat down and posed strategically to cover her assets, while still rocking the same footwear and hairstyle. The account captioned it, “The shoe collection you’ve been waiting for. More sizes. More widths. All the attitude. Drops 12/03.”

<br />

Khloe, meanwhile, celebrated the launch of the shoe line with another photo showing her donning a black bra top, a black leather jacket and matching black pants with silver stilettos. She showed her flexibility as she supported her body with her hands and one leg, while she lifted the other leg

“Two years in the making and OUR SHOES ARE FINALLY HERE,” she wrote along with it. Her supportive sister Kendall Jenner wrote in the comment section, “better work!!” Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian left a comment that seemingly trolled Khloe over her post in the image, “Wait until another week of Pilates with me …”

<br />

True to the brand’s philosophy, Good American shoe line brings inclusivity by offering heels, slingbacks, sandals, flats and boots ranging in women’s sizes 4-14. Along with a variety of numbered sizes, each kick also offers extended widths for feet, calves and thighs, resulting in 72 different sizing variables. The Cloud Sole and ergonomically designed heels additionally deliver major comfort.

The comfort, however, comes with a price as the footwear is tagged at $139 at the lowest for a pair of heeled sandals, and at $375 for a pair of boots.