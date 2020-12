Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh Have A Massive Online Fight

Kangana Ranaut has found herself in a pickle yet again. After she retweeted a post misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano, several actors have slammed her for spreading wrong information and disrespecting the elderly woman, identified as Mahinder Kaur. Kangana had tweeted that she was Bilkis Bano and can be bought for pretest for Rs. 100. She soon deleted her tweet.

Coming forward to call her out, Diljit Dosanjh tweeted, “Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa.” This obviously did not go down well with Kangana who retaliated by calling Diljit names, “Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now.”

This lead to an extended back and forth between the two and many came out in support of Diljit while Kangana challenged anyone to show proof that she disrespected Mahinder Kaur in any tweet.

Read the full showdown between the two below.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾 Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1

— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai…?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs

— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA…

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie? Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR 😊 Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA 2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak

— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020