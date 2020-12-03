Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Who Told People to “Bully” Hailey

Justin Bieber is taking the high road after a “sad excuse of a human” called on Selena Gomez fans to attack his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media.

The singer took to Instagram to call out the unidentified woman for her actions, saying, “I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

In the woman’s video, which Justin also posted, the SelGo stan told her followers to “f–king bombard” Hailey and Justin’s Q,amp;A on Instagram Live this Thursday. The woman encouraged people to comment about “Jelena” and “how Selena is better.” She added, “Go after her, please. Let’s all go after her.”

Justin commented on her remarks, stating, “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in the world. It is not right.”