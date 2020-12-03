Juice Wrld’s Mother Shares Birthday Message

Wednesday would have been the birthday of Chicago rapper Juice Wrld.

In honor of her son, his mother, Carmela Wallace, posted a warm tribute to the rapper.

“Jared and I both loved celebrating our birthdays—mine is just two weeks before his,” she wrote. “On our special days we used to wish one another Happy Birthday dozens and dozens of times throughout the day. Now I like to think of all the ‘Happy Birthdays’ we saved for the future. Jared would have been 22 years old today. He will forever be the light of my life. Today, we celebrate him, his immense talent and creativity and his contributions to the world. Through his art, he spoke his truth.”

Juice Wrld died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine almost a year ago. The rapper suffered from a seizure after landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. It was reported that he swallowed pills he had in his possession to evade the federal agents.