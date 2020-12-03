JT Received A Tricked Out G Wagon For Her Birthday From Rumored Boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert

Roommates, despite never fully confirming their relationship, JT from The City Girls and Lil Uzi Vert have definitely shared the drama that their (rumored) relationship has caused between them. After recently throwing subliminal shots at each other on social media, it appears that things are in a happy place, as Lil Uzi just gave JT an upgraded G Wagon for her birthday.

If you’re finding it hard to keep up regarding where things stand between JT and Lil Uzi Vert, you’re certainly not alone. Their (at times) downright confusing relationship status often has fans scratching their heads—however, after the pricey birthday gift he just gave her, there is no question that they are a couple.

JT recently celebrated her 28th birthday and quickly took to Instagram to show off the gift she received from her on-again/off-again boo Lil Uzi. Revealing that she only asked him to get her G Wagon wrapped, she showed that he sent it back to her fully customized with new wheels, her iced out initials in the grill and more.

In the caption of the video she posted of her new ride, JT wrote “I simply asked for my car to be wrapped matte black & it came back like this. The one & only 4×4 NEW body with the Brabus kit!!!!! Pull up G WAG 63!!!!!! thanks lil [uzi].”

We guess we can add these two to the list of hip hop’s hottest couples…finally.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIWcNhaHSeZ/

