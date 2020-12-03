Joyner Lucas: I Was Jealous Of Logic!!

Joyner Lucas stopped by The Breakfast Club for an interview, where he revealed that his beef with retired rapper Logic was because he was jealous of him.

“I think I was jealous of him. But I think… The reason why I say that, though, is because I felt like where he was at at the time is where I wanted to be so much,” Joyner said.

LOGIC VENTS ABOUT JOE BUDDEN

“I had called that man because I had an epiphany. I had got to a certain place, in which people started expecting things of me. And people started expecting that I just do sh*t. People that I didn’t really know like that. And, I lost a lot of people and it clicked. I said everything that I accused this guy of or I was [jealous] of, it’s happening to me. I know how it feels and it sucks.”

He said he asked Royce Da 5’9 to get him on a call with Logic. He offered the rapper an apology. Watch the clip below.