Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon is back.

Fox’s Jay Glazer tweeted on Thursday that the NFL has reinstated the talented yet troubled 29-year-old who was a one-time All-Pro during the prime of his career. Gordon will be eligible for Seattle’s final two games of the regular season, contests versus the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. He can also play for Seattle in the playoffs as long as he stays out of trouble with the league office.

Gordon has received multiple suspensions for violations of the league’s drug-related policies since he entered the NFL in 2012. He played for both the New England Patriots and Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in five games with Seattle until he was banned by the league in December.

He tallied seven receptions for 139 yards with the Seahawks before his latest suspension.

“Josh did a really good job with us last year,” Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in August. “He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us, but also by the way he adapted.”

The Seahawks never lost faith in Gordon, as they put pen to paper on a one-year deal with him in September before the start of the current campaign. They’ll hope patience is, indeed, a virtue in this instance.