Joseph Lubin says insiders are ‘very optimistic’ about how fast Eth2 will unfold By Cointelegraph

Joseph Lubin says insiders are ‘very optimistic’ about how fast Eth2 will unfold
Speaking during the in the Enterprise — Asia Pacific 2020 conference on Dec. 3, ConsenSys founder and Ethereum contributor, Joseph Lubin, predicted that Eth2 will devour Ethereum in “the not too distant future.”
“People in the know around the ecosystem are very optimistic about how fast things could unfold as the really complicated work has been done in launching Phase 0,” he said.
