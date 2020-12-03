Jones, Wilson lead team to 80-63 win over Lamar

Texas A,amp;M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aaliyah Wilson added 14 points and 10 boards and No. 12 Texas A,amp;M beat Lamar 80-63 on Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Jones has reached double figures in both scoring and rebounding in every game this season. Jordan Nixon added eight points, a career-high 10 assists and three steals for Texas A,amp;M (3-0).

The Aggies, who never trailed, scored the final seven first-half points and opened the third quarter with a 12-3 spurt to make it 50-34. Lamar (0-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Wilson scored eight of Texas A,amp;M’s 28 points in the third quarter as the Aggies shot 13 of 22 (59%) from the field and scored eight second-chance points off six offensive rebounds.

Angel Hastings scored 18 points and Jayden Pimentel 10 for the Cardinals.

Texas A,amp;M, which beat Lamar 77-61 in the season opener on Nov. 25, had 23 assists on 29 made field goal and shot 50% overall.

Lamar coach Aqua Franklin was a four-year (2004-08) letter winner at A,amp;M. She was inducted into the Texas A,amp;M Hall of Fame in 2018, and is one of the greatest players in program history.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS AND SERIES NOTES

Texas A,amp;M rises to 3-0 following Wednesday’s win, as Lamar drops to 0-4 with the loss.

With the victory, Texas A,amp;M advances to 17-10 in the all-time series against Lamar, earning two wins against the Cardinals within one week of each other.

TEAM NOTES

The Maroon & White dominated on the offensive end with excellent ball movement, finishing with 23 assists compared to the Cardinals’ seven.

A,amp;M controlled the rebounding battle against Lamar for the second time this season, outworking the Cardinals on the boards by a 39-30 margin.

Texas A,amp;M excelled in the paint on Wednesday, outscoring Lamar 40-20 down low.

The Aggies went with a starting lineup of Jordan Nixon, Aaliyah Wilson, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the third straight game.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

N’dea Jones surpassed Cindy Gough for the No. 7 position on the A,amp;M all-time rebound list. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native secured 11 total rebounds with three on the offensive end and eight on the defensive glass. She also pulled in her 800th career rebound in the win.

Jones earned her third consecutive double-double of the season, scoring 16 points with 11 rebounds to complete the 29th such performance in her career.

Sophomore guard Jordan Nixon set a new career high in assists with 10, surpassing her former total of six set in A,amp;M’s first matchup with Lamar earlier this season.

Nixon sank her first 3-pointer as an Aggie in the first quarter, finishing with eight points in the game to go along with 10 assists, one rebound and three steals.

Aaliyah Wilson logged a new career high in rebounds with 10, surpassing her former total of . Wilson dominated on both ends of the court, finishing with a stat line of 14 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 28 minutes of game action.

Ciera Johnson scored 14 points on 6-11 shooting, also sinking both of her two free throw attempts. The Duncanville, Texas, native pulled down four rebounds, dished out two assists and sent back one block.

Kayla Wells scored and facilitated for the Aggies, balancing a -point scoring load with four assists, one rebound and a block.

Junior center Ella Tofaeono scored her first points in the Maroon & White at the charity stripe, finishing with eight points to go along with two rebounds in seven minutes of play.

Freshman guard Sahara Jones scored for the first time in her collegiate career, with all three points coming at the free throw line. The San Antonio, Texas, native contributed three rebounds and a steal.

Freshman guard Kay Kay Green made her first field goal at A,amp;M to beat the buzzer at the end of the third period. The Chicago native finished with two points, two assists and a rebound.

With A,amp;M’s third win of the year, Gary Blair’s career record improves to 816-330 with a 408-167 mark in Aggieland.

UP NEXT

One of the most storied rivalries in college sports is renewed on Sunday, Dec. 6, as the No. 12 Aggies square off against the No. 25 Texas Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

POSTGAME QUOTES

TEXAS A,amp;M QUOTES

Head Coach Gary Blair

Opening Statement…

“First, give Lamar a lot of credit for the turnaround that they had, to be able to accept the game on short notice. I think we bring out the best in Lamar. Remember they shot 41 percent, 35.3 percent from three, and 87 percent from the free throw line. We won the battle on the boards by . But, they did such a better job this time of basically helping off inside. We couldn’t get the easy touches in the first half that we got the first time we played. Then we started sharing the basketball. At halftime, we had every starter shooting over 50 percent, and that means our shot selection was good. Yes, we need to get better in transition basketball. We had plenty of opportunities against DePaul so we have to keep working on that. [Angel] Hastings for Lamar hit some big time shots. Even though it was only three out of eight, we are going to face players like that in the SEC. Give her a lot of credit for what she did. We did a better job in the pick and roll that they burned us on last time.

On the team’s togetherness…

“Togetherness off the floor, togetherness on the floor. I mean these kids really like each other, and they realize when somebody is hot like [Aaliyah] Wilson was in the first half. But then I have to start thinking about rotation, and I had to start pulling some out when they were hot. I didn’t want to, but I had to go deep into my rotation to save some legs for our next game.”

Senior Guard Kayla Wells

On the energy the team brought…

“Coach Blair emphasized the energy on the bench. I think that the DePaul game helped us since there was nobody there. We had to create the energy, which I felt we did a good job of today, carrying that into our game.”

On the decrease in turnovers…

“We made it a point to emphasize taking care of the ball in practice. Turnovers are where the other team is able to capitalize and get those transition points. We have to take care of the ball and we have to do better if we want to be a truly great team. We can’t keep turning the ball over. I think a lot of that has to do with chemistry. The more we play together, the more we’ll be able to get used to each other.”

Junior center Ella Tofaeono

On the team’s vocalization…

“Our last game here at home, Coach Blair made a point in our film session that we were not hyperactive or enthusiastic. The bench has a big part to play in the game. Each one of us has a role to fill and energy to bring, whether we’re out on the court or not. We focused on that against DePaul and carried that over into our game today.”

LAMAR QUOTES

Head Coach A’Quonesia Franklin

On Angel Hastings’ performance…

“Shooters shoot. She struggled the last two games out in Vegas. She didn’t have a good showing out there. We got back on Sunday and she was in the gym early on Monday, Tuesday and after practice. We were able to get into the practice gym here at A,amp;M, just her and I. Today, she comes out with 18 points on 17 shots. Her energy is what the team feeds off of. If she’s having a bad game, then typically the team will too. That is the effect that Angel has on our program. It is a good thing, since I know she is a gamer. She enjoys and has passion for the game of basketball. I am proud of her effort tonight and her teammates for being able to find her.”

On the changes made coming into tonight’s rematch…

“Rebounding is effort. It has nothing to do with talent or skill level. The first time around, we lacked that type of effort. I think we did a better job of bringing it today. We don’t want to look back in film and see that we didn’t improve. We are a tougher team than we were the first time they saw us. My team was excited to come out and have a second opportunity.”