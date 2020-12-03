Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Canceled Wedding Plan Twice Due to COVID-19

Instagram

In a separate interview, the ‘Jenny from the Block’ hitmaker sets the record straight after fans are speculating that she and the former Yankee star have secretly tied the knot.

People could have seen Jennifer Lopez donning a wedding dress this year if not because of COVID-19. In a new interview, the “On the Floor” hitmaker revealed that she and fiance Alex Rodriguez had actually canceled their wedding twice because of the global pandemic that forced people to be in self-quarantine.

“We’ve talked about so many different things ’cause we had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know,” Jennie said during her appearance on Wednesday on “Access Hollywood”. The 51-year-old went on to say that after everything, having her fantasy wedding ceremony wasn’t the biggest priority for both of them.

She explained, “We kind of have let it go for a second and I don’t know what we’re going to do, we talk about small, big, this, that.” The “Hustlers” star added, “And I think we just feel like, let’s just wait it out. There’s no rush, we’re good, everything’s cool and it’ll happen when the time is right. I feel like it’s not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now, that’s not what life is about.”

In a separate interview, J-Lo set the record straight after fans are speculating that she and Alex have secretly tied the knot. “It’s funny because life does reflect into things you are doing at times. But it’s just kind of a coincidence because when I did ‘El Anillo’ the song in Spanish, which is, ‘When are you going to give me a ring?’, I was not really trying to send a message,” she told Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner. “It was just a song that we wrote that we liked and with Marry Me, it was something we were developing for, I would say, seven years.”

She added, “All of that stuff and it was happening now where Alex and I are engaged and about to get married at some point. It just happens that way. It’s a funny thing, life and art, they kind of intersect.”

Prior to this, Alex joked about having a drive-thru wedding because of the pandemic. “Some people said, ‘Maybe we have a drive-thru wedding?’ ” the former Yankee star said during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. “It’ll be cheaper.”