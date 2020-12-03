J.R. Smith trends immediately after reports NBA won’t test players for marijuana in 2020-21

Bah God, that’s J.R. Smith’s music.

Twitter made some highly amusing jokes about the free-agent guard after it was reported Thursday that the NBA plans not to test players for marijuana use in the 2020-21 season, continuing a policy that began last summer in the Orlando bubble.

NBA reporter Ben Dowsett reported that the league’s decision is a safety measure related to COVID-19 as it wants to reduce unnecessary contact, though it’s possible the policy could become permanent moving forward.

Sources say this decision is largely based on COVID safety – just another way of limiting unnecessary contacts. However, there’s also significant expectation from many in the league that the entire marijuana testing program is on the way out in the near future. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 3, 2020

Smith trended on Twitter almost immediately after Dowsett’s news broke, and it’s pretty obvious as to why. He’s a longtime advocate for the legalization of marijuana and promoted a weed company ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals,

Here are some of the best hits: