J.J. Watt complains about refs not calling holding penalties after brother T.J. appeared to get held

J.J. Watt has his baby brother’s back, even if the referees don’t.

The eldest Watt brother took to Twitter on Wednesday while the Steelers played the Ravens in Week 12 to complain about the lack of holding penalties called in 2020. The Texans star’s complaint had convenient timing, as it seemed like Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt was held right before J.J. tweeted (but no flag was thrown on the play.)

“The lack of holding calls this year has been purely comical,” J.J. wrote on Twitter. “Just so blatant.”

Just before that tweet, T.J. had rushed around the outside before being grabbed around the neck as he swiveled inside to pursue Robert Griffin III. T.J.’s contact with Griffin’s shoulder still appeared to make an impact in bringing Baltimore’s temporary starting quarterback down, but the hit would’ve been much bigger if T.J. wasn’t held. At the very least, it appeared a flag should’ve been thrown.

Here’s the pass rush T.J. (No. 90) didn’t get a holding call on that apparently set his older brother off:

MORE: Meet the Watt family, including the three NFL brothers

The NFL made a specific point for the 2020 season to try to call fewer holding penalties. According to the NFL’s official website, officials are focused on “clear and obvious” fouls instead of “all of a sudden to start calling the ticky-tacky stuff,” with retired official Walt Anderson saying it’s what “the NFL likes and what the audience likes.”

J.J. Watt would probably have two points on those answers in relation to his little brother’s play Wednesday: That was pretty darn clear and obvious, and the lack of holding penalties is certainly not what he likes while playing in the NFL (or watching it).