Is Tyler Cameron Dating Instagram Model Ireland Borba? What We Know

However, E! News has exclusively learned that Tyler is still single and not dating anyone. According to a well-placed source, “He’s hung out with Ireland in a group with friends while he was in NYC, but nothing serious is happening there.”

The insider added, “He keeps in touch with several ladies, but it’s always casual. Tyler isn’t looking for anything serious.”

The 27-year-old has also had a few women hang out at his house in Jupiter, Fla., but other friends are always with them in a group social setting, we’re told.

It’s worth noting, though, that both Tyler and Ireland are currently living close by in Florida. The Fashion Nova influencer just moved to Miami in November, calling it her “next adventure” after living it up in San Diego for the past six years. Could there be a casual beach date on the horizon?