Interview with Qualcomm's Alex Katouzian on the launch of Snapdragon 888, working with mmWave and Sub-6 5G networks, Apple's M1, Windows on Snapdragon, and more (Andrei Frumusanu/AnandTech)

Andrei Frumusanu / AnandTech:
Interview with Qualcomm’s Alex Katouzian on the launch of Snapdragon 888, working with mmWave and Sub-6 5G networks, Apple’s M1, Windows on Snapdragon, and more — Within today’s Qualcomm Tech Summit 2020, we’ve seen the announcement of the new Snapdragon 888 which we’ve detailed extensively in our dedicated coverage article.
