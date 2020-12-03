Instagram Star Gets ROBBED On Live; Flashing Money & Goons Pulled Up!!

A top Instagram influencer was robbed yesterday, in Dallas, Texas, has learned. And the entire incident was captured on video.

The victim, who calls he’s a “social media influencer,” started off the video flashing money for his fans. The victim posted at least a dozen similar videos, where he flashed money on camera.

In all of the videos, the victim allowed Instagram to post his location on each of his videos. That was a HUGE mistake.

