Instagram Star Gets ROBBED On Live; Flashing Money & Goons Pulled Up!!

A top Instagram influencer was robbed yesterday, in Dallas, Texas, has learned. And the entire incident was captured on video.

The victim, who calls he’s a “social media influencer,” started off the video flashing money for his fans. The victim posted at least a dozen similar videos, where he flashed money on camera.

In all of the videos, the victim allowed Instagram to post his location on each of his videos. That was a HUGE mistake.

Yesterday was his unlucky day. In the middle of his latest video, where he flashed money on camera, confirmed that a gunman pulled up and robbed him on camera.

As you can see in the below video, the victim froze up – and gave up his wad of cash. learned that – according to social media reports – the gunman got away with approximately $2,000 in cash.