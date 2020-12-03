How did Britain move so fast on a vaccine? It leaned on Pfizer’s own analyses, for starters.

Britain’s move to grant emergency authorization to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is a crucial step toward mass vaccinations that could end the pandemic. But how did its regulators move so fast?

“If you’re climbing a mountain, you prepare and prepare,” Dr. June Raine, the chief executive of Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said on Wednesday. “We started that in June.”

When early results arrived on Nov. 10, she said, “We were at base camp.” And later, she said, “When we got the final analysis, we were ready for that last sprint.”

Here are three key points about how Britain was able to move quickly.