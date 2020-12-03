Heat pick up 2021-22 option for Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro was one of the breakout stars in the NBA last season, proving to be an invaluable weapon for the Miami Heat as they made an unexpected run to the NBA Finals. So it should come as no surprise that Miami is locking up Herro by picking up his $4 million option for the 2021-22 season.

Herro was drafted 13th by Miami last year, and he made an immediate impact for the team, averaging 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game in his first NBA season. He was even better in the playoffs, scoring 16 points a game while helping the Heat take down the Bucks and the Celtics to win the Eastern Conference despite being the fifth seed.

Having Herro perform so well while still on his rookie contract is a huge bonus for the Heat, as it allows them to still have cap space as they reportedly plan to add another star to the team, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or Bradley Beal. Herro is set to only make $3.8 million this upcoming season and the Heat have the option of picking up his 2022-23 option for just $5.7 million.

If Herro is able to improve in his second season, as most expect him to, he could become one of the best bargains in the league. And with the Heat looking to remain contenders next season, Herro is set to be a part of the core that attempts to win Miami its first championship since LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.