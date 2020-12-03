Hawkeye: Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh, 5 Others Join Marvel Series (Report)

RELATED STORIES

Disney+’s Hawkeye has set its sights on a half dozen cast additions to the Marvel series.

Announced back in April 2019, Hawkeye will star Jeremy Renner (reprising his MCU role of Clint Barton aka the titular archer) and Hailee Steinfeld (as padawan Kate Bishop).

Our sister site Variety is now reporting, via sources/not confirmed by Disney or Marvel, that Florence Pugh will reprise her role from the upcoming Black Widow origin movie, as Natasha Romanova’s assassin sister Yelena Belova.

Additionally, Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) reportedly has been cast as Kate’s mother, Eleanor.

Newcomer Alaqua Cox will play Maya Lopez aka Echo, a deaf Native American who boasts “photographic reflexes” (the ability to perfectly copy other people’s movements), while Zahn McClarnon (Longmire) reportedly has been cast as Maya’s father, William.

Lastly, Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul) will play Jack Duquesne, which is presumed to be a take on onetime Hawkeye mentor Swordsman, while newcomer Fra Fee reportedly has been cast as a character named Kazi, which Variety speculates is shorthand for Kazimierz Kazimierczak aka the villain Clown.

Hawkeye is among several Marvel Studios-produced TV series en route to Disney +. WandaVision will now be first out of the gate, premiering Jan. 15, 2021, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which was penciled in for a Fall 2020 launch but ran into COVID-related delays) presumably will follow sometime after. Also in the mix are Loki