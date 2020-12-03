Harry Styles Willing to Sacrifice His Comfort in Conversations About Race

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer acknowledges that talking about race and police brutality ‘can be really uncomfortable for everyone,’ but ‘that’s not enough of a reason to not have a conversation.’

Harry Styles won’t shy away from difficult conversations though they made him feel uncomfortable. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, who has been vocal about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death, insisted in a new interview that he did not mind sacrificing his comfort to address important matters.

“Talking about race can be really uncomfortable for everyone,” the 26-year-old English native acknowledged in his cover story for Variety. “I had a realization that my own comfort in the conversation has nothing to do with the problem – like that’s not enough of a reason to not have a conversation.”

Realizing that he has not been “outspoken enough in the past,” the former One Direction member claimed he now used the uncomfortableness to push him “forward to being open and ready to learn.” He elaborated, “How can I ensure from my side that in 20 years, the right things are still being done and the right people are getting the right opportunities? That it’s not a passing thing?”

During the chat, Harry additionally claimed that black culture has many contributions to the music industry. “Historically, I can’t think of any industry that’s benefited more off of black culture than music,” he reminded. “There are discussions that need to happen about this long history of not being paid fairly. It’s a time for listening, and hopefully, people will come out humbled, educated and willing to learn and change.”

Back in June, the “Golden” singer vowed on Instagram that he will learn more about fighting against racial injustice following the BLM protests. “We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all,” he penned at the time.